Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Eloise Cheung at Kate Ryan Inc. for Hairstory
Work & Money
Need Inspiration To Quit Your Day Job? Read These Powerful Stories
Alison Ives
Oct 11, 2017
Beauty
The Makeup Tutorials You'll Be Copying All Summer Long
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 7, 2016
Makeup
The 5 Products You Need To Pull Off Any Spring Look
Hayley Mason
Feb 16, 2016
Styling Tips
Making A Case For The Modern-Day Suit
It's easy to make a case for suits: They're sleek, often flattering, and show that you mean serious business (they don't call them "power" suits for
by
Erin Cunningham
Makeup
9 Fall Beauty Trends We Can't Stop Obsessing About
First things first: The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of sunglasses. According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, snow reflects 80% of
by
Anne Marie Guarnieri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted