Desiree Pais
Shopping
Protect Yourself From the Boogeyman with Surface to Air's Spring 2010 Jewelry
Desiree Pais
Dec 15, 2009
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! A Thrifty "Tribute" To the YSL Ankle Boot
Desiree Pais
Dec 15, 2009
Trends
Rad or Bad: Nail Studded Pieces, Daring or Dangerous?
Desiree Pais
Dec 8, 2009
Shopping
L'ile aux Ashby's Commanding Breastplate Necklaces Will Get You S...
There are few things to whip an outfit up to shape like a piece of jewelry that commands attention. Enter, L'ile aux Ashby, a Singapore-based line of
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
A Cheat-Sheet of December's Five Best Fashion Mags
There's no better remedy for those cold winter nights than curling up with a big ole Stack O' Magazines. Add to that a glass of vino and maybe some "30
by
Desiree Pais
Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide: 30 Perfect Presents Under $100
What can we possibly tell you about holiday shopping that you don't already know? You want special stuff, things that will make the giftee think you spent
by
Piera Gelardi
Politics
Vogue Takes Us Down Memory Lane With a New Book, The World in Vogue
Good news! You can finally store away that stack of dusty Vogues you've got eating up your coffee tabletop and replace it with the best bits of the heap,
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
90 Degrees With a Chance of Knits: Kate Somers Packs Inappropriat...
Mother Nature had us fooled this weekend, tricking us into thinking summer had made a quick return in mid-November (hello 65 degree weather!). Stylist
by
Desiree Pais
Shopping
Ditch Your Uggs: Here Are 12 Boots To Keep You High and Dry This ...
As the temperature's descent forces us to transition from sandals to peep toes with tights and then to ankle boots and thick, nubby sock, we're beginning
by
Desiree Pais
Fashion
Fashion Lessons from Self-Service's In-house Super-girl, Claire T...
Above, from left: In Parc Monceau wearing an Isabel Marant dress, 3.1 Philip Lim belt, Marc by Marc Jacobs shoes, and a Loeffler Randall bag; In the
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
Twitter Troll: Byrdie RX, Kenneth Cole Wants Friends, and Rachel ...
Y_S_L: "http://twitpic.com/njfzy - The Croisière Femme 2010 Collection is arriving in our boutiques. See a preview by Stefano Pilati http://ysl.com"
by
Desiree Pais
Fashion
Give Yourself the (Lower-Priced) Acne Treatment This Spring!
Perhaps we're experiencing a little bit of cabin fever because after flipping through Acne's "Pop Classics" spring 2010 collection, we're yearning for a
by
Desiree Pais
Hair
Hot New Hair Trend: Ombre Color, Rad Or Bad?
When it comes to our locks, we're more than willing to go the distance...okay, maybe explore the distance is more like it. Whether that means having a go
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
The Olsens' J. C. Penney Collection is Another Underwhelming Fora...
When we heard about power-twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 's new upcoming collaboration with J.C. Penney, we were eager to see the (affordable) fruits
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
Six Online Fashion Mags Making the Fall of Print Bearable
Once upon a time, we all worshipped printed magazines. Those glossy bibles that guided us through our search for inspiration, knowledge, and artistic
by
Desiree Pais
Politics
Five New Scents to Freshen Up the Fall Season
The power of scent is a mysterious thing. It causes heads to turn (hello stud on Spring Street), gag-attacks to go off, and buried memories to stir. Just
by
Desiree Pais
