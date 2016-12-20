Skip navigation!
Dave Bryant
Fashion
Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma
Kelly Agnew
Dec 20, 2016
Styling Tips
20 Hacks That Make Cleaning Out Your Closet WAY Easier
Alison Ives
Apr 15, 2016
Styling Tips
6 Brilliant Ways To Wear Metallics During The Day
Gina Marinelli
Dec 15, 2015
Styling Tips
Don’t Wear Color? These 6 Looks Are For You
While many in the fashion world look to the runway to determine the next most-sought-after color trends, there’s a proud crew who could not be bothered.
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Everything You'll Need When You're Visiting A New City
No two cities are the same. But when it comes to a long weekend of exploring an unfamiliar metropolitan area — be it Copenhagen, San Francisco, or the
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
How To Dress For An Outdoorsy Trip & Still Look Amazing
It’s a proven fact that spending time outdoors makes us feel better. The fresh air, dose of sunshine, and gentle breeze are instant stress relievers,
by
Calvy Click
Fashion
4 Perfect Outfits Your Next Vacation Needs
For those who spent all summer traveling to and from the shore, it’s safe to say your weekend-getaway packing game is down to a science. Your tote is
by
Gina Marinelli
