Alison Mazur
New York
21 Of New York's Most Eligible Bachelors
Erin Cunningham
Aug 26, 2015
Makeup
Fake A Summer Glow Even If You Never Leave The Office
Jada Wong
Jun 25, 2015
Makeup
The NEW Way To Wear Eyeliner
Jada Wong
Jun 19, 2015
Makeup
Are '60s Lashes Making A Comeback?
Beauty trends — like all trends — are cyclical. Lipliner inspired by the '90s, full brows defined by the '80s, suede and fringe straight from the '70s
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Beauty
7 Women Ditch Their Makeup For One Revealing Photo Shoot
We live in a world of gotcha journalism. Paparazzi can make beaucoup bucks selling photos of stars without makeup on — because, heaven forbid they be
by
Maria Del Russo
Movies
Why You Need To Watch Everything Kathryn Hahn Is In Right Now
If you're searching for the most candid person on the planet, look no further than Kathryn Hahn. Indeed, you'd have trouble missing her: She's starring
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
The
Americans
' Breakout Star On How Acting Is J...
Before it premiered in January 2013, The Americans seemed like it would be the story of Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell), two
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Rose McIver Is A Zombie You Can't Help But Root For
Zombies have enjoyed a meteoric rise in popular culture for the past few years now, which is ironic given their slow-moving, lugubrious pace. Thanks to
by
Lauren Le Vine
Shopping
Seeing Double: The Season's Best Eyewear
We may claim we could never live without our favorite black bag or patent-leather work pumps, but in reality, it’s our glasses that win the Most
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
This Is What Landing Your Dream Job Looks Like
It’s a rare and very special thing to have a job that's the same as the one you referred to in grade school when everyone asked you what you wanted to
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
13 Instagram Tips That'll Make Everyone Think You're A Pro
If you're anything like us, scrolling through your Instagram feed goes a little something like this: cat, baby, eggs Benedict, selfie. It's not a bad
by
Megan Reynolds
Fitness
This Workout Delivers Real Results In Just 4 Minutes
No matter how hard we try, there are some days when we just can't fit in a full-hour sweat session. That's why short but effective routines are our go-to
by
Ashley Mateo
Travel
This NYC Designer's Weekend Is Pure Eye Candy
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
How To Cut Your Workout In Half
Multitasking isn’t just a way to get things done, it’s a way of life. Every new beauty craze is a one-and-done product, and we can't sit through a
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
This Fashionable Brooklynite Nails The Active (Life)Style
While we’d like to think we’ve got this whole adult thing down pat, we have to admit: Juggling a full-time job, staying fit, and finding time for both
by
Samantha Sutton
New York
The Brooklyn To-Do List You Haven't Done Yet
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Upgrade Your Beauty Game With 5 Twists On Your Summer Faves
Every summer, we resort to the trusty beauty regimen we've come to rely on to feel heat-wave-ready: painting our digits a screaming-bright neon, swapping
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Style
25+ Styles To Sport All Summer Long
There’s a lot we love about the South: real BBQ, magnolias, whiskey… Our latest obsession is Rachel Martino, a New York-via-Nashville blogger whose
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Fashion
Next-Level Tips From R29's Best Dressed
It's hard to imagine this long, treacherous New York City winter will ever end, but what can we say? Our suffocated toes and matted hair are screaming for
by
Jinnie Lee
