Paying for a wedding is no easy task, and expenses can vary by tens of thousands, depending on size, location, and type of event. We asked one recent bride to spill the beans — anonymously, of course — on every wedding-related expense, from the Valentino flats to the bridal bouquet, at her Texas wedding.
Job: Start-up founder
Location: Austin, Texas
Salary: $0. I own my own start-up and reinvest all of my profits into expanding my business.
Partner's salary: $160,000/year
Number of bridesmaids/groomsmen: 0
Our Texas wedding only included eight people, including us. We didn't send any invitations, and we did not have an engagement party, bridal shower, or a bachelorette party. We did not have a DJ at the reception or a brunch the day after.
We had a fabulous wedding...and that included my custom-made dress, his custom-made suit, my Valentino flats, a photographer, and a 12-course meal for all of our guests. We got to have the lavish wedding we wanted and an extravagant honeymoon without breaking the bank.
