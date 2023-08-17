Get An Exclusive Discount On This Sustainable Period Brand’s Tampons, Liners, & Pads

The first thing I noticed about the August Long Night pads — the only ones I decided to try since they're the ones most comparable with my usual — was how thin they were. If your flow has never been heavy enough to need the maxi pads, those things are typically chunky. The difference in girth made me nervous, but maybe the tech has advanced enough that you need the weight for it to be absorbent....I was wrong. Let's be clear: They're absorbent — they're just not as absorbent as my familiar Always pads. When I used the Long Night pads at the beginning of my period, I had to change them more often than I normally have to. When I woke up after a night of wearing them as I slept — and I doubled up to cover my entire panty line like I usually do to avoid all possibilities of leaks — the pad was soaked. It was a massacre in there. I'm glad I changed it when I did.