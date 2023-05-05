9 a.m. — Our office kitchen is fully stocked with snacks and there's catered breakfast. I chat with people while I make myself a coffee and grab a banana and scrambled eggs. I'm working on a new deal that's going to involve a lot of due diligence so I start working on a diligence request list to send to opposing counsel.



12 p.m. — My work bestie is in the office today so we walk down the street to a Mediterranean restaurant across from our office. I order a falafel wrap. No time to sit down for lunch but it's nice to catch up with my coworker. We talk about work and our dogs. After lunch, I have calls with clients and I catch up on emails. $14



6 p.m. — I head to Barry's for a workout, which kicks my ass and helps me destress between the loud music and the intensity. I pay for a monthly package to attend twice a week so I've already paid for this class. I walk home and take my dog out for a walk.



8 p.m. — I make chicken, sesame potatoes and caramelized carrots. I order five to six meals from Blue Apron every Monday so after I eat, I put in my Blue Apron order and then do some more work. I'm in a senior role so I have more flexibility with work but I try my best to answer all of my emails every night. $120



Daily Total: $134