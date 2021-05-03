At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I guess this is up for debate, right? I would say when I graduated law school at 24 and moved into my own apartment in Manhattan and was completely financially responsible. I still pay for everything myself obviously, but I'm living with my parents at a highly subsidized rate. So, you let me know! Am I financially responsible for myself? I think it's clear I have a financial safety net with my parents. However, I want to emphasize that I didn't move back in with them for the sole purpose of saving money. My parents are genuinely the best people I know and I love living with them! I cried like a baby when I initially moved out a few years ago and am pretty happy to be back with them!