11 a.m. — My brother messages me asking if I can pay his therapist for this week's session. I'm willing to do this because J. and I aren't hurting for money, and I want my brother to thrive. He has gone through a very difficult period, including more than one hospitalization, and we both became estranged from my father and stepmother after they essentially washed their hands of my brother when he was in his most dire point of crisis. So J. and I stepped up and paid for many of his treatment costs to the tune of several tens of thousands of dollars. I don't know the exact figure, because it's not important to me. I tell my brother that he's worth it, whatever the amount, and it was a bargain to get rid of our unsupportive family. $90