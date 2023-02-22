Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. My aunt and uncle both died unexpectedly and were childless so I received $60,000 from their estate. I used it to pay off my private student loans. When I got divorced, my dad gave me $25,000 as a down payment on a new house because my rental wouldn't let me keep my dog. Then I found myself in a violent relationship and had to run away from the isolated town I was living in to preserve my safety and sanity. My parents helped me to move, which I think totaled about $10,000. And if that weren't enough, they gave me a $35,000 discount so I could buy one of their houses. Finally, I'm co-owner of a house with my dad that was also a part of my aunt and uncle's estate. That house is worth about $380,000 and I will own it fully when they pass. I don't count it in my net worth because 1) they live there now, and 2) they will never die and therefore they will live there forever. I refuse to believe otherwise because, after everything we've been through, I want them to spend all of eternity in their lovely little courtyard, holding hands.