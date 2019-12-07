Like any at-home beauty treatment, self-tanning comes with a learning curve if you want to achieve the most salon-like results. Whether it's accidentally ending up with zebra-like streaks down your legs or washing it off before the color fully develops, there are more than a few potential roadblocks on the path to the perfect faux glow. We've all been there.
Ahead of the winter season — when I know I won't be the only one applying a generous amount of the bottled sunshine — Australian-born Bondi Sands's new launch is here to do away with all the aforementioned self-tanning faux pas. Meet Liquid Gold Foam, the convenient, no-wash formula that promises totally foolproof, natural-looking color.
The coconut-scented, argan-oil-infused self-tanner works as such: Once you sweep the light-as-air foam allover your skin with an application mitt, the quick-absorbing formula dries within seconds, allowing you to throw on an outfit and get on with your day as soon as you're done. (The finish is more of a light sheen vs. a dark color guide, so you don't have to worry about color transfer.) The fact that it doesn't leave a sticky residue or have that cliché self-tanner smell doesn't hurt, either.
Your bronze glow will continue to develop over the course of the following six hours — no scary orange tint waiting for you on the other side. And since you don't have to worry about running home to rinse it off, you can go ahead and order that second round of happy-hour drinks with your crew after work. (Alright, maybe even a third.) The golden tan lasts as long as a week, so bask in your confident glow — until you reapply it again the next week, of course.
