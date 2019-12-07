Your bronze glow will continue to develop over the course of the following six hours — no scary orange tint waiting for you on the other side. And since you don't have to worry about running home to rinse it off, you can go ahead and order that second round of happy-hour drinks with your crew after work. (Alright, maybe even a third.) The golden tan lasts as long as a week, so bask in your confident glow — until you reapply it again the next week, of course.