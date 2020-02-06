7:30 p.m. — I leave campus for my date at a brewery. We have three rounds (I pay for one, he pays for two). For about the first beer and a half, I am enjoying myself, but then the conversation starts to go off the rails and I see his true colors. After he mansplains to me my own area of expertise, I ask the bartender for my tab. He walks me to my car and then insinuates that I should go home with him. I laugh and politely decline because I have to work tomorrow. He then goes in for a kiss and feels me up and I am so very uncomfortable. So yeah. Good times. I get home, get ready for bed, and text with my ex-boyfriend until 2 a.m. because I am a glutton for punishment. We mostly talk about him because that is what we always talk about, so I guess everyone is getting what they want from me tonight. The date guy texts me and asks for a second date. I do not respond and block him. $12