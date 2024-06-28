Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents lived very frugally growing up, despite their financial circumstances improving significantly as I got older. We never had explicit conversations about finances but they tried to instill habits in me early on (never eating out, only shopping from the sale section etc.). However, this suppression of spending has likely triggered poor habits now that I'm older and have free will.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had odd jobs during high school including babysitting and teaching after-school programs for children. My parents didn’t give me an allowance growing up so I needed some spending money if I wanted to hang out with friends. Throughout college, I supplemented my spending allowance by working internships pretty much every semester.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Luckily I never had to worry about food being on the table or there being a roof over my head. My parents were extremely frugal about discretionary things (which may have led to some insecurities as a tween) but were more than generous with anything related to education (music lessons, test prep etc.). They took us on occasional holidays or to fly back to their home country to visit family so I knew we were financially stable enough to afford those privileges.



Do you worry about money now?

From a survival standpoint I don’t worry about money — I am very lucky to have a great support system of family and friends, and have worked hard to be in an industry known to pay well. I definitely feel money anxiety on a daily basis — about whether I’m saving enough as a young adult and comparing myself to peers on the pay scale — but I’m very grateful for what I already have. I’m also grateful to my parents not only for supporting me growing up but also for emphasizing that one of their financial goals is to ensure that they have enough so they never have to rely on my sister and me, even as they get older and retire.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I feel as though this is a hot topic of debate but from the perspective of paying the bills, I am responsible for myself alone. I’m aware that I have a lot of financial privilege from graduating from college debt-free, my parents helping pay upfront for a home so I don’t have to take on debt, knowing that if something were to happen I have a safety net, and so on.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I currently live in an apartment that is jointly owned by my mother and me. I pay “rent” to them towards home equity since my parents don’t believe in giving away a free lunch but I didn’t put any money down or take on a mortgage. Also, once a year my parents will waive one month’s rent for my birthday gift.