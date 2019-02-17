4:30 p.m. — I dip out of work a few minutes early and hustle back to my apartment to get a quick workout in before my client dinner tonight. While I have a gym membership, I also have a gym in my apartment building, and it's perfect for days like this when I have limited time and need to be in and out quickly. Today is just a power walk on the treadmill. While I prefer to get my cardio from some combination of running/rowing/StairMaster, I have forced myself to work at least two days of walking into my routine. It helps prevent me from burning out too quickly and skipping the gym entirely for the rest of the week. I've also been dealing with a shin and hip injury lately, so I probably shouldn't be running at all. The walking is insanely boring to me, even with a show on TV to distract me.