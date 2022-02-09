Do you worry about money now?

Constantly. I have no retirement savings yet and I'm 34. This last year, my partner and I have barely made it to the end of each month and have had to borrow money from family several times to get there. I filed for bankruptcy last year because my credit cards and a private loan I had taken out were wiping me out financially. I thought long and hard about if bankruptcy was the right choice and ultimately decided that yes, it was. I divorced my son's father almost immediately after I had him because we were in an extremely toxic, abusive relationship, but in order to do so, I had to hire a very expensive attorney, which caused me to rack up insane credit card debt. We are still going to court almost five years later, but I had to let go of my attorney because I had no more space on my credit cards to pay her. I quit a god-awful job last January and tried to build a business doing freelance/consulting work for a while but not having a consistent income from me was absolutely devastating my partner and me financially. I applied for over 100 jobs and even got third and fourth interviews for several, but it took almost seven months of full-time job hunting to land my current gig. As someone who has never had an issue finding a job and holds a doctorate degree, this was a major blow to my ego. I started my new job, part-time, at the end of October. I went full-time in January. I am relieved to be back on a work team, with consistent income. Maybe I will be my own boss full time someday, but it's not in the cards at this point. I've had to do a lot of work around feeling stupid for trying to start my own consulting business and "failing."