Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely. I grew up in an extremely rural, impoverished part of the country and my parents were adamant that a college education was my ticket out. Both of my parents are college graduates themselves and my dad was a faculty member at a major university so I guess it’s fair to say my family placed a high value on education all the way round. Luckily, I was a good student and enjoyed school so I never felt as if I was being pushed into something I didn’t want to do. I was able to cover the full cost of undergrad through an academic scholarship and my parents were gracious enough to cover the rest of my living expenses while I worked several part-time jobs throughout college to build my savings and have spending money for any extras I wanted. I chose to attend the same state university for undergrad and graduate school and I took out a small student loan (about $20,000) to pay for the latter.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Even though my parents rarely, if ever, talked to us about the specifics of their finances (to this day I do not know how much money they were making during my growing up years), they demonstrated a lot of healthy financial habits that I like to think I’ve adopted as an adult…once I got past some very questionable financial decisions in my early 20s, anyway. They were big advocates of avoiding debt, not living beyond our means and being disciplined about saving for the future. I remember my mom teaching me how to balance a checkbook when I was probably 11 or 12 and wow, has that life skill really come in handy in the age of online banking.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first “real” job at 15, as a lifeguard at the local city pool. My parents made it pretty clear that if I wanted a car when I turned 16 I would have to contribute in a meaningful way, plus a lot of my friends (and a bunch of popular upperclassmen) worked there so it seemed like a fun way to spend my summer vacations. It was awesome and once I got a taste of the independence that came with earning my own money, I never looked back.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, not really, and I realize I was very fortunate in this regard. I think we were solidly middle class, although I also know there were some lean years, especially when my sister and I were younger. Both of my parents had good jobs though, and we were always able to have new clothes for school, participate in extracurricular activities and usually take a family vacation each summer. I was surrounded by poverty on a daily basis and observed from a very young age just how little many people are able to survive on, which made me feel grateful for everything we did have.



Do you worry about money now?

Up until about six months ago I would have responded to this similarly to my last Money Diary and said, “No, not really.” However, I was unexpectedly laid off just before the holidays last year and while I had a safety net and received a severance payment ($87,000), it was still pretty nerve-racking not knowing how long I would be out of work. It really messed with my sense of financial stability in a way I had not experienced before. Luckily, I was able to find a new role with comparable compensation within just a few weeks so I was able to bank most of that severance check and am now using it to bankroll a complete kitchen renovation in my condo. Take that, old job!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In my early 20s, once I finished graduate school. My savings are my safety net, first and foremost, although I know both A. and my parents would step in to help if I ever found myself in a desperate situation.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Over the years I’ve received a few thousand dollars here and there as each of my grandparents passed away, plus as I mentioned above, my parents helped me out with living expenses during college and graduate school. Also, when I bought my condo last year my parents came up and helped me repaint the entire thing for free, and are currently letting me borrow their extra vehicle for a couple of months while my kitchen renovation is going on.