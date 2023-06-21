7:45 a.m. — I make oatmeal for D. and myself for breakfast, then top mine with cinnamon, peanut butter, blueberries, and collagen powder. We eat on the porch before I start work and D. heads out for his job.



12:48 p.m. — It's been a busy morning and I'm famished. I make a salad with avocado, blackberries, and pistachios, with a few squares of dark chocolate for a sweet treat.



4:30 p.m. — D. gets home early, so I sign off a little early to hang out with him. He takes a quick nap and I paint my nails.



6 p.m. — We do a Heather Robertson workout, then take a shower and start on dinner. D. pours wine and I turn on the music. I love nights like these.



8 p.m. — We make veggie egg rolls with mango pineapple salad for dinner and eat it on the porch. The recipe is a riff on a Half Baked Harvest one.



8:45 p.m. — I make us chocolate lava cakes for dessert while D. catches up with his family on the phone. Then we read for a little bit. We're in bed by 10:30 p.m.



Daily Total: $0