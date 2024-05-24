At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I am still not fully financially responsible for myself as my mom still helps me with $500 of my rent, and I occasionally put a drunk Uber or a hungover Uber Eats on her card. I know a lot of people in NYC who claim to be financially responsible for themselves but still use their parents’ Amazon, and I think that’s shitty. I will not be financially responsible until I am completely removed from my parents’ finances, i.e. also off their insurance, et cetera. I know that if I lost my job at any point, my parents could help me pay rent for at least a little while while I figured out what to do, and that’s such a massive, gigantic, mind-boggling privilege in this pricey-ass city. If that happened they would immediately expect me to get a bartending job again and at least contribute, I don’t think they would help at all if I treated it as free rent. I’ve been reasonably financially responsible for myself since I was a teenager if you consider that anything that wasn’t a necessity, was my responsibility to pay for. Even in high school I bought my own shampoo and did my own groceries occasionally. My parents owned the car, I paid for the gas, that kind of thing.