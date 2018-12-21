2 p.m. — My boyfriend, G., texts to tell me he just gave a lab tour to a prospective postdoc. G. is a research scientist and a postdoc at a big university in the Midwest. He earned his PhD a few years ago, and hopefully I'll get mine next semester. We've known each other our whole lives, but only started dating a few years ago after years of studying in different countries. It has been the best relationship I've ever had. I accepted my current one-year visiting position because I really wanted to get some teaching experience under my belt, so we've been doing long distance. G. also tells me that a great public university wants to do a phone interview with him while we're in Hawaii next week. That is excellent news! I'm both nervous and excited for him!