8 p.m. — My friend is having a birthday party, and I decide to get her a bottle of Prosecco. It's $14.03. The party is laid back, and we all write down topics to talk about and put them in a bowl to pass around. I've never done this at a party before, but it leads to some great conversations. People really liked my question — “What were you like in high school?” (I was quiet, but obsessed with music.) I get home around 1 a.m. $14.03