4:30 p.m. — The first lamb starts to emerge. The lamb is in the right position, front hooves and nose coming out first, so things move quickly. A few more pushes and she drops to the ground. There are always a few long, nerve-racking seconds when a lamb is first born, before it takes its first breath. Everyone in the barn is silently watching, and I hear a collective sigh of relief when we see it inhale. Mom gets to work cleaning off the new baby, but before too long her contractions start again for the second lamb. Sheep usually have twins, though singles and triplets are also normal. She is having some trouble with her second lamb, doing a lot of pushing, but we aren't seeing any results. My boss and I decide she may need a little bit of help, so I wash up and grab some gloves before hopping in the pen with her.