Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an underlying expectation for me to attend college because I was bright and did well in school. However, there were no real plans in place to get me there, and no financial support. Both of my parents have GEDs and only went to college later in life, so the guidance wasn’t there. My plans to secure financial support through scholarships based on my academic performance were wrecked when, in high school, I became disabled and my working memory deteriorated quickly. My As became Ds and it was difficult for me to focus. As a result, my schoolwork suffered greatly and I wasn’t sure if I would even make it through high school, let alone attend college. My grandparents offered to pay for my college if I went to a community college (they paid for the first year of it, then loans and scholarships paid for the other three). At 18, unsure of what else to do with my life, I enrolled, pretty sure I would fail. And I did fail the first six weeks. I was so ashamed of myself that I buckled down and put my all into passing. I was hesitant to apply for accommodations for my disability because I was afraid they wouldn’t help. But after receiving them, college became much easier and my Ds turned into As once again.