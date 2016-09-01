You're feeling uncharacteristically couple-y this September, Aries. But be warned of the lunar eclipse near the 16th. Though enchanting, the moonbeams could cloud your judgment — giving you temporary amnesia about, say, that monogamy pledge you made last month. On the flipside, single Aries can find love in the most basic of places — think the gym, the office, or even the local latte line — thanks to Venus' month-long tour through your relationship house. Until the 23rd, you'll be fine with keeping things somewhat open-ended. But after that, Venus moves into possessive Scorpio, and you’ll need your romantic status clearly spelled out. The sun will also be in Libra and your commitment house from the 22nd on, making labels a must.



Your ruling planet Mars pulses through Sagittarius and your expansive ninth house until the 27th. Use this time to keep your relationships fresh. Focus on shared adventures, travel, and horizon-broadening dates. And if you’re feeling stuck or bored, try not to blame your other half. Instead, take more time for personal hobbies and interests. Keeping a smart balance between "me" and "we" creates a healthy equilibrium.

