You want your freedom in December, Aries — to flirt, hook up, and basically enjoy the bounty of Cupid’s sampler platter. But, uh, double-standard alert! Despite your boundless appetite, you want others to pledge their allegiance to you. With Venus trolling through intense Scorpio from the 4th to the 30th, the green-eyed monster could stage a takedown of your independent spirit. Plus, your ruling star Mars is parked in your partnership zone all month. Translation: Trying to be a player is pretty much hopeless. Our advice? Seek freedom and excitement within a relationship or some kind of exclusive arrangement. Variety can still be the spice here, so bring on the adventurous activities and try a little role-playing even. Traveling together can set the stage for lovin’, too. You could spark up a long-distance thing with someone who lives out of town — especially on NYE.
Your Beauty Forecast: Shadow Play
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, concealer, and powder as needed. Use a small domed brush to generously apply charcoal eyeshadow. To get this clean shape, follow the natural shape of your lids as closely as possible, extending the shadow just slightly above the crease. Then, tightline to define your eyes: Use an angled brush to apply the same shadow along your upper waterline, stamping it at the base of your lashes. Finish with mascara. Then, balance your look with nude blush and a rich, brick-red lip.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, 7.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Surreal, $7.89; Dramatic Definition Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $9.99; ColorStay Liner in Chocolate, $6.39; Nail Enamel in Divine, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Pauline Blondiaux for ONE Model Management; Model wearing H&M dress, Lulu Frost hair clip and Lulu Frost earrings.
