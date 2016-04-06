Think you have a type, Aries? April could prove you wrong many times over. With your ruler Mars in your worldly ninth house, you could fall head over spring sandals for someone who looks and acts nothing like your past loves. But keep your mind and heart wide open. With ardent Venus in Aries from April 5 to 29, this is the perfect time to order Cupid's sampler platter and experiment. If you're traveling, pack the going-out gear. Lusty Mars could bring the bonus of a vacation romance, and things will heat up fast! Coupled Aries should plan a getaway, too. (Even traveling with friends would be fun as long as you have ample alone time.)



If a relationship has hit its limit, you could break free toward the end of the month — or earlier, near the liberating new moon on the 7th. Although single Aries may need a longer leash in April, the full moon on the 22nd could light up your playing-for-keeps eighth house. Feelings you didn't even realize you had could bubble up and overtake you. (Remember to check your jealousy at the door. Your hotheaded nature could overtake common sense.) Whether you’re totally lovestruck or running for the hills, Aries will need more "me time" this month. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

