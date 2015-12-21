Live-for-the-moment Aries are settling into a more serious groove in 2016. With your ruler Mars spending half the year in your house of intimacy and perma-bonding, you don’t have time to waste on going-nowhere relationships. Chemistry is every bit as essential as stability this year, since Mars activates your erotic nature in 2016. Keep it hot behind closed doors — fur-lined cuffs, anyone? A lunar eclipse on March 23 draws the line in the sand. You could break up with a bad match or make your relationship more permanent. Then, Venus visits Aries from April 6 to May 1, amplifying your sparkle. This is the time to flirt and attract!
Lucky Jupiter embarks on a yearlong tour of your commitment sector from September 9 onward. Some rams could get engaged or married. Already hitched? Jupiter could magnify the issues that need to be discussed honestly in your relationship. You may discover that you need a bit more autonomy in order to bring back the sparks. Conversely, some rams could kick off a profitable startup with bae. In this case, the couple that works together stays together.
Your Beauty Forecast: Shimmering Neutrals
Your Beauty Forecast: Shimmering Neutrals
To get the look, use a flat nylon brush to sweep a shimmering white shadow just beneath your browbones and in the inner corners of your eyes for instant highlights. After cleaning your brush, switch to a light-brown shadow, and press the color on your lids and through the crease of each eye. Then, use a slightly deeper brown to darken the creases, creating depth. Next, line just the outer three-quarters of your upper lashlines with black liner, which adds a secret subtle boost to your lashes. Apply a topaz-colored liner along your lower lashlines, and finish with lots of mascara. (You can also add false lashes, like we did here, for even more length.) Warm your skin with a dusting of peach highlighter on the apples of your cheeks and up toward your temples, then top the apples with a pop of coral for a flattering flush. A rich, earth-toned lipstick completes the look.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Metropolitan, $7.99; ColorStay Eye Liner in Black, $5.43; ColorStay Eye Liner in Topaz, $6.39; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Fetherlite Lashes in Accent, $3.04; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $8.79; Powder Blush in Classy Coral, $7.99; ColorStay Lipliner in Nude, $6.39; Ultra HD Lipstick in Snapdragon, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Crème Brulee, $3.99;
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Rasika Navare for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Oscar de la Renta coat and By Boe earrings.
