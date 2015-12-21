Live-for-the-moment Aries are settling into a more serious groove in 2016. With your ruler Mars spending half the year in your house of intimacy and perma-bonding, you don’t have time to waste on going-nowhere relationships. Chemistry is every bit as essential as stability this year, since Mars activates your erotic nature in 2016. Keep it hot behind closed doors — fur-lined cuffs, anyone? A lunar eclipse on March 23 draws the line in the sand. You could break up with a bad match or make your relationship more permanent. Then, Venus visits Aries from April 6 to May 1, amplifying your sparkle. This is the time to flirt and attract!



Lucky Jupiter embarks on a yearlong tour of your commitment sector from September 9 onward. Some rams could get engaged or married. Already hitched? Jupiter could magnify the issues that need to be discussed honestly in your relationship. You may discover that you need a bit more autonomy in order to bring back the sparks. Conversely, some rams could kick off a profitable startup with bae. In this case, the couple that works together stays together.



Your Beauty Forecast: Shimmering Neutrals

