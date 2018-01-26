From Homeless To Hollywood: What I Learned On My Fearless Journey

Coach Carter was upset that I was living in my office. I told him I was fine. He said no woman should live like this. Again I reassured him I was fine. I even went as far to tell him I was building an empire — that I had seen much worse and that I was just saving up for an apartment. I made sure he knew I was happy to be in the office. He said, “Well, I am going to help you and I am going to get Paramount Studios to cut you a check.” Movie studios typically outsource their PR and marketing for projects. He offered me an opportunity to work on his film.