September is a soulfully sexy month for you, Aquarius. With the sun simmering in your private and passionate eighth house until the 22nd, you really can't take another superficial exchange. The solar eclipse on the 1st quickens your pulse around the mysterious or metaphysically minded type. And your erotic impulses will heat up regardless of your relationship status. However, with Mercury retrograde in your seduction house until the 22nd, you could have a hard time vocalizing your desires. Push yourself to do so, though, because your efforts to spice things up will make a certain relationship feel even more secure by the lunar eclipse on the 16th.



Mercury's backspin this month could bring back an old flame or someone who, try as you might to resist, always makes you weak in the knees. Don't play with fire here, Aquarius. Unless it was merely bad timing that kept you apart, permanently blocking this temptation will best serve you. On the 22nd, the sun moves on to Libra and your worldly, adventurous ninth house. Take a couples vacay or flirt cross-culturally close to home. Later in the month, you'll also need some space to do you. Take it, or you could wind up resenting your romantic partner.

