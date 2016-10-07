Anything but the usual type is what you're looking for this October. With the sun and love goddess Venus on a tour through your worldly ninth house, the first half of the month could seriously broaden your horizons. Cross-cultural connections, vacation romances, and shared adventures with your S.O. is what the planets have on their playlist. Single Aquarians could have the best time trying out Cupid's sampler platter without committing to a favorite too fast. Variety is the spice of life, so coupled Aquarians should stave off boredom with road trips, weekend getaways, or even a big vacation before the 22nd.



During the full moon on the 16th, you could discover stronger feelings for someone in the friend category. Or a friend or sibling could make a fateful introduction to a pal, making sparks fly. (Clear it with your Cupid friend first before making a move to make sure they don't have a companion crush going on.) From the 18th on, Venus trails alongside heavyweight Saturn, and you'll be taking a more serious approach to love. Talk openly about your bigger goals like career and where (and when) you want to settle down. Compromising may be necessary to get in alignment — and this could take a few long discussions to resolve.

