You’re a team player through and through, Aquarius. But are your #squadgoals interfering with your #lovewins agenda? In November, make sure your honey feels special (read: like more than just one of your many BFFs). Plan one-on-ones and check in before turning every hangout into a group thing. Single? You get so much fulfillment from friendships that you could literally forget to pay attention to amour. That would be a shame since Mars and Venus meet up in your eighth house of seduction and bonding on the 2nd. Hello, soulmate encounter!
Both planets swoop into your ninth house of travel and cross-cultural connections shortly thereafter. From the 12th on, don’t be surprised if you fall for someone from a totally different background than your own. Attached Aquariuses should slip off for their own weekend of fun. Hit the slopes or retreat to the beach to get your romance on. The epic full moon on the 29th could bring a proposal, pregnancy, or fateful introduction to “the one.”
Your Beauty Forecast: Seeing Green
Both planets swoop into your ninth house of travel and cross-cultural connections shortly thereafter. From the 12th on, don’t be surprised if you fall for someone from a totally different background than your own. Attached Aquariuses should slip off for their own weekend of fun. Hit the slopes or retreat to the beach to get your romance on. The epic full moon on the 29th could bring a proposal, pregnancy, or fateful introduction to “the one.”
Your Beauty Forecast: Seeing Green
Advertisement
To get the look, first prep your lids with white eyeshadow, which acts as a base to make colored shadow more vibrant. Then, apply deep-green cream shadow along your entire lid and up through your crease, stopping just under your browbone. Use a shadow brush to glide the color past the outer corner of your eye, applying it in an exaggerated almond shape around your lid. Next, swirl a coral powder blush onto the apples of your cheeks. Finish your look with a glossy red lip stain. (Word to the wise — choose a shade that’s more rosy than fire-engine to avoid a color clash.)
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Pop Art, $8.99; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid, Lash + Line in Desert Dazzle, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Classy Coral, $8.99; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Adore, $8.09; Nail Enamel in Sophisticated, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Courtney Shallcross for Muse Management; Model wearing ASOS dress and Oscar de la Renta earrings.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Pop Art, $8.99; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid, Lash + Line in Desert Dazzle, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Classy Coral, $8.99; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Adore, $8.09; Nail Enamel in Sophisticated, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Courtney Shallcross for Muse Management; Model wearing ASOS dress and Oscar de la Renta earrings.
Advertisement