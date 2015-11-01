You’re a team player through and through, Aquarius. But are your #squadgoals interfering with your #lovewins agenda? In November, make sure your honey feels special (read: like more than just one of your many BFFs). Plan one-on-ones and check in before turning every hangout into a group thing. Single? You get so much fulfillment from friendships that you could literally forget to pay attention to amour. That would be a shame since Mars and Venus meet up in your eighth house of seduction and bonding on the 2nd. Hello, soulmate encounter!



Both planets swoop into your ninth house of travel and cross-cultural connections shortly thereafter. From the 12th on, don’t be surprised if you fall for someone from a totally different background than your own. Attached Aquariuses should slip off for their own weekend of fun. Hit the slopes or retreat to the beach to get your romance on. The epic full moon on the 29th could bring a proposal, pregnancy, or fateful introduction to “the one.”



Your Beauty Forecast: Seeing Green