Red carpet romance, anyone? The sun and glamorous Venus sail arm-in-arm through your flamboyant and fiercely romantic fifth house until June 17, supersizing your love jones. Turning heads with your arm candy is half the fun. Bring on the dress-up dates, rooftop parties, and nights on the town. If you're single, you're most likely to meet your match while celebrating life — a good reason to get out and play. Don't keep your true feelings hidden on the 2nd, when planets flow into a lucky triangle and set the stage for intimate confessions. The new moon on the 4th electrifies your house of true love, which could bring a promising prospect your way. These fertile moonbeams could herald a pregnancy or send some Aquarians on a ring-shopping jaunt.



The love-out-loud vibes simmer down a bit after the solstice on the 20th, when the sun moves into Cancer and your stable sixth house. What seemed boring earlier in June will be heavenly now, so settle down with bae and support each other in organizing your lives. This is the wellness zone of the chart, so you could even start a fitness regimen together or join a sports league (another good way to meet a mate if you're single). The full moon on the 20th lights up your group sector, and you could find love through the introduction of a mutual friend. Coupled? Organize a hangout for your respective friends. This bonding experience could bring some matchmaking magic for your single pals.

