Lighten up, Aquarius! A committed relationship doesn’t have to be “as serious as a heart attack,” okay? You’re much more likely to lure (or keep) someone with your wild ways and wacky sense of humor than some buttoned-up persona — so let loose. There’s no time like the holidays to start. With the sun in your squad-oriented 11th house, hitting the party circuit could bring romantic benefits. Let acquaintances introduce you to their eligible friends; magic could arise from a casual hangout. And keep your ears perked for intriguing accents. Mars could ignite a cross-cultural connection or even bring a red-hot vacation romance while you’re traveling for the holidays. (Digital dating is more than a little promising, too, especially near the new moon on the 11th.) After the 21st, you’ll need better boundaries with the one you adore. Say no when you need space instead of going along to get along.

