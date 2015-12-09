Lighten up, Aquarius! A committed relationship doesn’t have to be “as serious as a heart attack,” okay? You’re much more likely to lure (or keep) someone with your wild ways and wacky sense of humor than some buttoned-up persona — so let loose. There’s no time like the holidays to start. With the sun in your squad-oriented 11th house, hitting the party circuit could bring romantic benefits. Let acquaintances introduce you to their eligible friends; magic could arise from a casual hangout. And keep your ears perked for intriguing accents. Mars could ignite a cross-cultural connection or even bring a red-hot vacation romance while you’re traveling for the holidays. (Digital dating is more than a little promising, too, especially near the new moon on the 11th.) After the 21st, you’ll need better boundaries with the one you adore. Say no when you need space instead of going along to get along.
Advertisement
Your Beauty Forecast: Sultry Sparkle
To get the look, start with a dab of brightening primer under your eyes for an illuminated, wide-awake look. Draw charcoal eyeliner along your upper lashlines, smudging it out for a softer finish. Then, wet the tip of an angled brush, and dip it into white powder shadow. Drag the shadow in an arch that floats just above the crease of each eye, extending the line slightly past the outer corner. Apply mascara, then comb a glittery liquid liner or shadow through the tops of your upper lashes, and touch it to the tips of your lower lashes for a subtle hit of sparkle. Dust a soft-pink blush on the apples of your cheeks for a flattering flush. Finish the look with glossy pink lips (bonus points if it’s an iridescent formula that mirrors your eyes) and matching sparkly nails.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay Pressed Powder, $5.99; ColorStay Eye Liner in Charcoal, $5.43; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Moonlit, $7.49; Ultra Volume Mascara, $12.99; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Topaz Twinkle, $7.19; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Oh Baby!, $9.99; ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor in Keep Blushing, $7.99; Nail Enamel in Heavenly, $3.99; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Holographic Pearls, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Jill Stuart dress, By Boe earrings and Stella Valle rings courtesy of Runway2Street.com.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay Pressed Powder, $5.99; ColorStay Eye Liner in Charcoal, $5.43; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Moonlit, $7.49; Ultra Volume Mascara, $12.99; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Topaz Twinkle, $7.19; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Oh Baby!, $9.99; ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor in Keep Blushing, $7.99; Nail Enamel in Heavenly, $3.99; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Holographic Pearls, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Jill Stuart dress, By Boe earrings and Stella Valle rings courtesy of Runway2Street.com.
Advertisement