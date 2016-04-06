Flirt alert! April is charged with electricity for Aquarians, and you’re not exactly in the mood to settle down. If you do commit, your mate has to double as your BFF, someone who brings the laughs, adventure, and playful good times. On the 7th, the new moon could illuminate a winning contender from your friend zone. Let the lines blur a little and see how it feels. With red-hot Mars in your 11th house of technology and teams, you could find that lucky swipe on a dating app or swoon for someone you meet through an organization, like a sports league or activist group.



In an LTR? Load up your shared calendar with cultural events, trivia nights, and road trips. Being out and about is the key to keeping your bond strong. After the 20th, you’ll be better equipped for those private one-on-ones when the sun dips into Taurus and your cozy, sentimental fourth house for a month. Spend more time in couch-potato mode. You might even introduce bae to your mom or talk about moving in together. And with the full moon on the 22nd, love could arrive in a more mature package or with someone who is killing it career-wise. While it’s not your usual M.O., it will be nice to have someone take care of you.

