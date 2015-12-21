No more playing games with your heart! With expansive Jupiter activating your “all in” eighth house, you won’t settle for less than a mind-body-soul connection. A sexy one, too, since this is the erogenous zone of the zodiac wheel. Variety is the spice of your life, so seek out a multidimensional partner and you’ll never be bored. Plus, this Jupiter cycle inspires you to really let people see your vulnerable parts. The one you can trust will win your heart.
Love planet Venus visits Aquarius twice in 2016, setting the stage for romance. Digital dating could yield a true click while lusty Mars tours your tech sector for five months (from March 7 to May 28 and August 3 to September 28). The object of your affections might even be a little older or more established than you. Sparks could fly with a cutie from a different culture after September 9 when Jupiter surfs through your jet-setting ninth house for a year. Involved? Take an epic vacation together in the last quarter of 2016. From November 10 to December 20, you’ll host passionate Mars in your sign, which makes you fearless in your pursuit of amour!
Your Beauty Forecast: Sexy Smolder
To get the look, embrace the imperfect. After prepping your skin with foundation and concealer, apply a shimmery taupe shadow with a soft blending brush. Dust the shadow over your lids, extending it slightly past the outer corners for added depth. Next, line your lower lashlines, including the waterlines, with a soft black pencil, smudging it out for a lived-in feel. (You can also up the intensity by layering dark shadow over the liner.) Coat both your upper and lower lashes in mascara, adding multiple coats for that same smudgy effect. Keep the rest of your face simple with barely there contouring and nude matte lips.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Moonlit, $5.99; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Illuminance Cream Shadow in Precious Metals, $5.19; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $7.99; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $8.79; Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Seduction, $19.99; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Perfect Pair, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lucky Us, $3.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Margarita Babina for Q Model Management; Model wearing Tommy Hilfiger Collection coat, Still House earrings and Still House rings.
