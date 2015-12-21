No more playing games with your heart! With expansive Jupiter activating your “all in” eighth house, you won’t settle for less than a mind-body-soul connection. A sexy one, too, since this is the erogenous zone of the zodiac wheel. Variety is the spice of your life, so seek out a multidimensional partner and you’ll never be bored. Plus, this Jupiter cycle inspires you to really let people see your vulnerable parts. The one you can trust will win your heart.



Love planet Venus visits Aquarius twice in 2016, setting the stage for romance. Digital dating could yield a true click while lusty Mars tours your tech sector for five months (from March 7 to May 28 and August 3 to September 28). The object of your affections might even be a little older or more established than you. Sparks could fly with a cutie from a different culture after September 9 when Jupiter surfs through your jet-setting ninth house for a year. Involved? Take an epic vacation together in the last quarter of 2016. From November 10 to December 20, you’ll host passionate Mars in your sign, which makes you fearless in your pursuit of amour!



Your Beauty Forecast: Sexy Smolder

