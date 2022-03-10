We Scored You This Fancy Microwavable Cookware Set For Only $99

Super Sale Alert: Get $21 off The Everyday Set from microwave-friendly cookware brand Anyday with the exclusive promo code ANYDAYR29.
Meal prep season is here — we're talking pre-commute breakfasts and IRL office lunches. Our recommendation for easing the transition from at-home leftovers to sad-desk fare? Skip the deliveries, and get yourself a set of aesthetically pleasing and incredibly useful microwave bowl-dish hybrids (one might even call them blates) from start-up cookware brand Anyday for under $100. Starting today through March 12, get $21 off The Everday Set with the promo code ANYDAYR29. If you've been meaning to get your hands on the time-saving kitchen equipment that R29 readers and editors alike swear by, now's your chance — it's the first time that the set has been available for a double-digit price. Plus, the shipping is completely free.
Advertisement
The Everyday Set includes all of the Anyday essentials: the large deep dish, the large shallow dish, the medium deep dish, and the medium shallow dish. These bowls are completely dishwater-safe, oven-safe (up to 500°F), freezer-safe, and they come in three main colorways: kale, blueberry, and black sesame. You can mix and match your bowl usage, but Anyday recommends the large deep dish for one-dish meals like soups and rice, the large shallow one for flaky meats, the medium deep one for chunky veggies and stews, and the medium shallow one for dips and tender-crisp vegetables.
How does it work? Well, its special silicone design keeps steam in during cooking — absolutely essential for the microwave — and releases the excess air through the knob vent. The lid creates a safe, low-level vacuum that keeps your food fresher for longer. In other words, it creates quick and easy meals that don't taste like you just cooked them in the microwave. Plus, the frosted glass designs means you can serve it right then and there. Our lifestyle writer Alexandra Polk test-drove the microwave-friendly set in her kitchen last year, and found that it “made [her] view [her] microwave in a different light.” After preparing nearly every meal — breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert — in the stylish glass vessels, she exhorted “all college students, cooking-challenged 20-somethings (me), busy parents, and everyone in between” to “buy this cookware!”
“
Calling all college students, cooking-challenged 20-somethings (me), busy parents, and everyone in between: buy this cookware!
Alexandra polk, lifestyle writer
”
Reports from Anyday users are pretty glowing. “I have found a reason to use [this set] almost every day, and this is from someone who only ever used the microwave to warm up food,” wrote one convert. “Also appreciate how good it looks on the table. Highly recommend.” With a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars with 535 reviews, the Everyday Set has proven itself to be high-performing kitchen staple. Reviewers are saying the set is a "weeknight night game-changer," and the bowls will "easily pay for themselves many times over in all the delivery orders that I don’t place." They call the dishes "beautiful," "versatile," and "the best improvement for microwave cooking on the market." People are urging others to "buy it and tell everyone you know."
Advertisement
“
I have found a reason to use [this set] almost every day, and this is from someone who only ever used the microwave to warm up food. Also appreciate how good it looks on the table. Highly recommend.
Anyday reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.