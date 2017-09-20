The Key to Relationships When You Have Anxiety

It’s no secret that being in a relationship can come with challenges. Common issues — like trust, being long-distance, and financial concerns — may be what comes to mind when we think about problems that can crop up. But what we may not realize is that when one or both partners struggle with anxiety, focusing on mental health can be an integral part of making a relationship work.
So, we wanted to know: When anxiety is a factor in a relationship, what do couples do to weather the accompanying challenges? To help answer this, The Mighty asked members of their mental health community who live with anxiety to share some insight.
This story was originally published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.