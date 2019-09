How My Home Saved Me When My Life Fell Apart

From the tumult of this lonely, yet necessary time of introspection arose the concept for my book, Sage Living . That year I spent rebuilding my sense of self and my sense of place connected me deeply with the power our living environments have to reflect and influence our personal evolution. As I began to emerge from my self-imposed emotional quarantine, I wondered whether it was possible to decorate a home as an exercise in self-direction — rather than allowing external circumstances to dictate both interior life and interior design.So, I went in search of other spaces that demonstrated this sense of empowerment through design. I met a mom who downsized from a mansion to a bungalow so she could spend more quality time with her kids. An event planner who set up her minuscule Brooklyn studio to continue her family’s grand traditions of hospitality. A nutritionist who renovated her kitchen in order to rocket her career to new heights (and who secured a cookbook deal in the process). I connected with activists and entrepreneurs, health practitioners and home-schoolers, couples, families, and singles. Their stories became the 28 tales of courage and growth that comprise the book’s pages. Their individual values and goals inform their unique and thoughtful approaches to decor. And their journeys, like my own, embody the powerful message that to take your life into your own hands is a beautiful thing indeed. Anne Sage is a writer based in LA.