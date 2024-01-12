Wear Your Angel Number On Your Sleeve (Or Necklace)

Do you make a wish every time the clock strikes 11:11? Or can a "555" on a license plate make you gasp? Then you're likely aware — at least somewhat — of angel numbers. If not, here's the lowdown: Angel numbers are repetitive number sequences (333, 1111, 6868, etc.) that many believe serve as validation you're on the right path or are meaningful messages from spirit guides or guardian angels. So if you're looking to manifest something specific in 2024, you can keep a specific angel number close to your heart (and in your mirror reflection).
The most popular three-digit angel numbers have generally accepted meanings, from 111 (a reminder to trust your gut) to 999 (a sign there's something to release). You'll also find our favorite necklaces along with a couple of charms and a bracelet to wear solo or layer up. (Just note that most pieces in this roundup are available in several angel numbers and metals, and they can be personalized!). Click ahead to see our favorite angel number necklaces and a few other pieces of angel number jewelry.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
