Wear Your Angel Number On Your Sleeve (Or Necklace)

Do you make a wish every time the clock strikes 11:11? Or can a "555" on a license plate make you gasp? Then you're likely aware — at least somewhat — of angel numbers . If not, here's the lowdown: Angel numbers are repetitive number sequences (333, 1111, 6868, etc.) that many believe serve as validation you're on the right path or are meaningful messages from spirit guides or guardian angels. So if you're looking to manifest something specific in 2024 , you can keep a specific angel number close to your heart (and in your mirror reflection).