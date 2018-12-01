4:30 p.m. — Meetings are done for the day — woot! I grab a clementine from the fridge and head back to my desk. I get an email saying that it's time for healthcare annual enrollment, so I decide to take care of that now before I forget. I quickly go through the updates to the insurance plans and at first am frustrated to see the largish increase in price, but quickly realize how lucky we are to have health insurance through my company. Both A. and I have pre-existing conditions, and I know that what we're paying is significantly lower than what we'd pay elsewhere. I say a quick prayer of gratitude to have health insurance and work at such a great company, enroll in health insurance for next year, and then set a reminder to go vote tomorrow. Living in D.C., it can sometimes feel like your vote is meaningless, but it's important to get out there and let your voice be heard. No one should lose their health insurance over a pre-existing condition!