Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $3,736 (We purchased a four-bedroom 110-year-old colonial last October, this includes escrow for taxes and homeowner's insurance) Student Loans: $0 (I thankfully have paid mine off and my husband's parents paid for his college, thank you in-laws!)

Cable/Internet/Phone: $145

Cell Phones: $188

LIRR ticket: $350

Metrocard: ~$115

Cars: $450 (my husband owns his truck and I'm leasing mine)

Netflix: $12.99

Spotify Family: $14.99 (I see you, “family” members on our plan)

Pet Insurance: $79

Dogwalker: $600 (since our puppy is so young, someone comes twice a day to let him out and feed him, it's $30 a day)

Utilities: ~$100 (gas and electricity, water is paid twice a year and is $40 in total)

Amazon Prime: $129 (for the year)

Note: My husband and I have a joint account that we each put money into every month, this pays for all house and living expenses like our bills; it's also where we keep our savings. We also keep separate checking and savings accounts, which we use for our own day to day purchases. We essentially keep $3,000 each in our personal accounts and everything else gets transferred to our joint account at the end of every month or every paycheck.