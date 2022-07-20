Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

As an only child and a first-generation college student, I was always heavily encouraged to go to college. I worked extremely hard in school to get good grades and great scholarships, and chose a college that would offer me ample financial aid as well as opportunities for work-study. I had a small amount of financial assistance semester to semester from my family, but took on the bulk of my initial college payments and am responsible for my student loan debt. My family gave me all the help and support that they could afford during my college experience and I am exceptionally grateful for that, but I left college with a hefty amount of debt that many of my peers haven't had to deal with. I took the past year and a half to volunteer with AmeriCorps in part because of its education award benefits — once I leave the program, I will have a small education stipend that I can put toward my schooling and AmeriCorps pays the accrued interest on my federal loans while I am in the program. I am lucky to only have one non-federal loan and I have learned a lot about my student loans in the past few years so that I can make the best possible decision on how to pay them swiftly.