3:35 p.m. — I take H. on a longer walk today; the snow is really nice and I felt like walking a little bit longer than normal. I play with him for a bit when we get back and then I do some physical therapy exercises for my shoulder (I tweaked it a few months back and now try to keep up with the exercises every other day or so). I text M. to see if he still wants to hang out later — his response is one that I expected would come soon but wasn't sure if I'd get it or not (ghosting sucks by the way). He basically says that him and his ex have reconnected and he needs space to explore that. Honestly, I'm not upset about this particular situation (we've only really been hanging out for a few weeks); I'm more frustrated about my seemingly permanent singledom. I can't even count how many Tinder dates I've gone on at this point — I'm just so over it.