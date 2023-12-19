Joke’s on him, though: people love My Pafology (later renamed, rather ridiculously, Fuck). No matter how wild the book or the fake persona he claims is responsible for becomes — under his pseudonym, Monk claims to have broken out from prison — the self-righteous prank actually turns into a huge hit. It gets purchased by a major publisher and even picked up to be adapted into a movie, poised to be one of the biggest films Hollywood has seen in decades. Obviously, the success is a financial blessing (Monk is able to become the breadwinner for his family in a time of crisis), but at the same time, the immediate critical acclaim from industry peers and fans alike is a nightmare to the man who’s prided himself on only writing the best of the best.