Well, not anymore. The past 21 MCU movies, from the first Iron Man all the way to the recently-released Captain Marvel , have all featured at least one additional scene during the credits sequence, while some have had two. (Thor: The Dark World was the first MCU film to have more than one credits scene and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has the most to date with five — read it: five — extra scenes during the credits.) These extra scenes either teased upcoming MCU films or featured a funny joke or callback to the previous movie. Some were serious and others ridiculous. But Avengers: Endgame is the very MCU film to end before the credits with nothing coming after except a light tease that should give all Marvel fans a nice chuckle after three whole hours of emotional highs and lows.