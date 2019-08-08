5 a.m. — I was right, the puppy slept like a rock. I have to wake her up for the first time since we brought her home two months ago! I run through our morning routine, and L. joins me to get our breakfast and coffee ready. We are getting back into our swing of things after a crazy few weeks — I appreciate his little gestures even more today. He prepped our vitamins last night, so I finally remember to take them. When I remember, I take daily flaxseed oil (omegas), vitamin D and vitamin B12 (to help with my depression), iron pills (anemia), and a prenatal. We are very careful and are NOT trying for a baby, but I am not on birth control due to a variety of health issues and multiple expelled IUDs, so I try to take a prenatal vitamin just in case we end up pregnant at any point. It gives me a sense of control that I have a healthy foundation to make the choice I want regarding pregnancy outcomes, should something unexpected show up in the oven.