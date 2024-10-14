9 p.m. — The sun has set and Paris’ vibrant nightlife is in full swing. The four of us stroll through the city, talking and taking in the atmosphere. Then something unexpected happens. Someone gasps, and we look down to see a thick leather wallet lying on the ground. S. reaches down and picks up the wallet. Inside, we find an ID card, a Carte Vitale (health insurance card), credit cards and more. The name on the ID is “A.” We can’t find a phone number; however, the address on her ID is only a five-minute walk away, according to Google maps. Determined to return the wallet, we head to the address. When we get there, the building resembles a classic Parisian apartment — a discreet entrance, code-protected, on a quiet street. We knock on the door but get no response. Not that surprising. Generally, le rez-de-chaussée (the ground floor/reception area of a building) has an area for mail and an elevator (or staircase) and that’s about it. We gaze up, trying to see if anyone is home. Only one unit has lights on. We call out “A.! A.!” to no avail. We wait for a neighbor to come out or go in, but no such luck. It is so aggravating to be so close and yet so far from solving the puzzle. At this point, we are all invested in the mystery of this lady and her missing wallet. Just as S. suggests we give up and turn the wallet into the police, the light on the ground floor flickers on. Someone is there. We pound on the door again and this time a man appears, looking quite surprised to see us. In a flurry of French conversation, we realize he is talking to someone on speakerphone, and when we glance down at the phone in his hand, we see the name “A.” on the screen. We found her. Great success! “A.,” he says, “Come back! These four young people have found your wallet!” We wait outside the apartment and within minutes we see her coming down the road towards us. She is wearing glasses, her brown hair longer now, but she is clearly the person on the ID card. She explains that she must have lost her wallet earlier that evening on her way to a book signing. She thinks it slipped out as she reached into her purse for cigarettes. Her husband mutters that it might be a sign to quit smoking. With the mystery solved, we say goodbye and head back to our respective places. There’s something satisfying about returning a lost item and closing the loop on a small adventure. Plus, it never hurts to get some good karma.