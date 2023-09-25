12 p.m. — I've had a very productive morning. B. brings chicken sandwiches home for lunch and we chat while he packs for his weekend trip. Once he heads out, I read my book for a good hour and drag myself away to hop back on the computer for some more work.



3:30 p.m. — I pack up my computer and head downtown to meet my sister at a local coffee shop so we can co-work for about an hour before the end of the day. We're sitting outside and it's a hot day so I get an iced watermelon lemonade and an almond pastry ($10). At 5:30, I head to the potential investment property. It's a very cute house in a very wonderful little neighborhood, but just like many houses in that price range, there's a foundation issue that is completely hidden in the photos and not mentioned in the listing. Really hard to tell from the viewing how costly it could be to repair. Sadly, I move on. $10



6 p.m. — I leave the showing and meet back up with my sister at a local spa. We soak for an hour and get in a good visit. I love my sister so much, she is one of my best friends. She and her girlfriend are planning to travel for the next year, so I'm trying to spend as much time as I can with her. After our soak, my sister heads home and I rinse off because I've treated myself to a massage. I haven't had a massage in a while so I'm weirdly a little nervous, but my massage therapist is amazing and I'm incredibly relaxed when finished. $170



8:30 p.m. — When I get home, I make some frozen chicken in the air fryer and wrap it in a tortilla. I spend about an hour watching Jewish Matchmaking on Netflix, then go to bed. I'm kind of a scaredy cat so getting in bed alone tonight I'm a little jumpy, but I turn off the light. How did I ever live alone?



Daily Total: $180