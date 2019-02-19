Monthly Expenses

Rent: ~$1,700 (We pay in Korean won, so the exact amount fluctuates depending on the exchange rate. My husband is very kindly covering the rent while we are here to allow me to build up my savings/investments. He is also in the military and we are both the same rank, so his pay is the same as mine, but he has also gotten his mom's pension since she passed away a few years ago. We were long-distance for the first three years of our relationship, including two years of marriage, so we have always kept all our money separate.)

Mortgage: $1,300 (This is covered by renters. I have a house at my last duty station that I was unable to sell before I left.)

Student Loans: $0 (I paid off my student loans in December 2017, and it was a momentous occasion.)

Utilities: ~$400-ish (I pay these as part of the rent deal with my husband.)

Hulu: $12

Netflix: $0 (My husband pays.)

Pet Wellness Plan: $40 (I need to cancel this because there are no PetSmarts here, but making phone calls to the States is exhausting and I haven't gotten around to it yet.)

Cell Phone: $40-ish (Paid in won.)

Savings: $250 each to my trip fund and expensive-purchase fund and $2,000 to my Get Out of the Air Force Fund. I am building a CD ladder and buy $2,000 per month in 18-month CDs. Investments: $1,250 into my taxable investment account

Retirement: $1,588 out of my paycheck pretax into my TSP account (military version of a 401(k)), and $500 to my Roth IRA