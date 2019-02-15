As much as we may choose to ignore it, labels are constantly being forced upon us. Younger generations are told they're "too young" and "too entitled," while older generations are told they're "too old" and "irrelevant." This is especially true when it comes to activism. For far too long, our society has held onto the belief that only people of a certain age can create an impact — if you're under 30, you're "immature"; if you're over 50, you're "out of touch."
That's why we teamed up with AARP and two writers/activists of different ages — Michaela Angela Davis and Aija Mayrock — to talk about the prevailing issue of outdated toxic language and how everyone has the power to create change, no matter their age, gender identity, race, sexuality, or anything else.
