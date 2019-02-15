As much as we may choose to ignore it, labels are constantly being forced upon us. Younger generations are told they're "too young" and "too entitled," while older generations are told they're "too old" and "irrelevant." This is especially true when it comes to activism. For far too long, our society has held onto the belief that only people of a certain age can create an impact — if you're under 30, you're "immature"; if you're over 50, you're "out of touch."