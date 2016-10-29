Afropunk is far from your average music festival. It’s a weekend dedicated to music, art, culture, and the celebration of self-expression. Watching the intersection of identity and style in a safe and creative space for people of color proved to be a powerful thing to witness. The fashion, the rhythms, and the atmosphere were all evoked a strong belief in the beauty of the self, a reflection of love, and a vibrant display of cultural pride.



I had the chance to meet and talk to some of the incredibly inspiring, kick-ass female performers who helped bring the energy of this festival to life. For the women I had the pleasure of speaking to, commanding the stage means so much more than performing for a crowd. They spoke openly about their experiences as women of color in the music industry, their voice, their identity, and of course, their personal style.



The messages they shared with me off stage resonated just as loudly as their sets on stage.